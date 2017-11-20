The Success Of A Superhero Deal

There are good offers customers of online retail shops look out for and these offers ranges from everything from electronics to fashion. Among the discount bounty season that preceded this year’s upcoming Black Friday festival was the Jumia’s SUPERHERO deals.

The Superhero deals opened a discount door for all online customers to shop and win on jumia.com.gh. This much anticipated deal begun from October 16th- 23rd 2017, and was reloaded for another one week to give customers a better experience of getting all the stuff they wanted for that period.

Excitement hit the roof as people rushed to grab the best of items a week before the kick off. Vouchers were made available to them that first clicked and shared Jumia posts on social media.

Customers of Jumia enjoyed up to 70% discount on almost everything product by just visiting the Jumia Facebook page and accepting the event invite. In so doing, most of them stood the chance of winning a GHS50 voucher which was used to shop on Jumia.com.gh.

For two weeks, customers were called to pick up free vouchers to shop online and also got the opportunity to meet Jumia’s Africa Emerging Countries’ CEO, Mr. Massimiliano Spalazzi. It was an amazing day of excitement for customers of Jumia Ghana.

At the meeting with Mr. Spalazzi, a customer said, he has been shopping on Jumia for the past four years and most times, he gets his items delivered to him for free at his door step by Jumia services.

Mr. Spalazzi was pleased to hear and solve their discomforts and treated them to an amazing free vouchers to shop on Jumia’s Black Friday festival slated for November 24th to December 15th, 2017.

Customers got the best of prices on brands like Motorola, Infinix, Nasco, Nexus, Fero, Samsung, Hp, Hotwav, Binatone, Chigo, Maybelline, Hanes, Darling and Ghandour.

Jumia’s Superhero deal also saw to it that customers were served to their satisfaction and promised to super wow customers on their current discount raining Festival- Black Friday .

Currently, there is an Early Black Friday Sales ongoing on jumia.com.gh for all customers with the fastest finger who would like to take the opportunity to shop on discount before the commencement of Black Friday on November 24th.