Insanity At The Highest Order! Land Guards Strike At Ashalaja

Relatives of a 44-year-old man who was found dead on his plot of land at Ashalaja near Amasaman are accusing land guards in the area of killing the man.

They say the distress call they received informed them that Adjetey was knocked down by a car.

But after carefully scrutinising his body at the Amasaman General Hospital, they saw some deep machete wounds on his head, back and arm.

One of the co-tenants, Nana Yaw, who was among the many people who have gathered at the house where Mr Adjetey lived told Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba he spoke with the deceased before he left home.

“He told me the land guards are troubling the people who are working for him at his site so he wanted to be there in person.

“He said he wanted to settle the people when they come to the site, only to hear of his killing” he added.

According to Nana Kwame who had a close look at Adjetey’s body, it was an ugly sight how they assailants used machete to inflict wounds on the deceased's head.

“When I saw his back and left hand also, there were deep cuts there,” he added.

So far, nobody knows who sent the body to the hospital as police are yet to start investigations into the issue.

President Akufo-Addo has declared war on land thugs blamed for the loss of lives and properties in parts of the country.

Government has set up a committee to draw up a plan to address vigilantism over land, a pervasive practice in developing areas.

Earlier this month, the Lands Minister, John Peter Amewu, disclosed the constitution of the committee to Joy News, saying the menace will be tackled from a policy issue while National Security takes up the security component of the menace.