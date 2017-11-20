Check Out How The Late KABA Joined Asempa FM

Klaus Vonbakustein, the man who signed the employment letter for Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong in 2009 at Asempa FM, has revealed how he met the late broadcaster.

Von, as he is known by many, is the man who first managed Ghana's first ever 'All Talk' radio station, Asempa 94.7 FM and scouted for many talents including KABA, who would go on to become the host of the popular afternoon political talk show, 'Ekosii Sen'.

In fact, KABA was named the Best Talkshow Host of the Year 2017 at the recently organised Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards.

On Monday when management of Multimedia Group held a service in memory of the departed staff, Klaus Vonbakustein posted on Facebook how he came into contact with the man whose demise on Saturday, has shocked many.

Read Von's post below:

Good morning Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong (KABA). You were brought to me by Jerry Tsatro Mordy after your meeting at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana in December 2007, when the New Patriotic Party held presidential primaries for the 17 aspirants contesting the flagbearership slot for the governing party then.

You were then reporting for Top Radio, now Top FM and also teaching in Kaneshie.

A couple of months later, you walked to me at Asempa FM then broadcasting from the fourth floor of Pyramid House at Nima Junction and expressed interest in joining the team.

You demonstrated the confidence every successful radio presenter possesses. Indeed a perfect host for one of our news programmes ‘Asempa Today’ which was an hour-long bulletin.

Initially, you struggled with the Twi dialect because obviously you were not used to broadcasting in Akan.

Gradually you grew to become a master of your own and officially joined the Multimedia family in August 2009 and became the regular host of the news bulletin 'Asempa Today' on Asempa FM, and also hosted the weekly current affairs programme 'Kukurantumi' on Saturday.

You became authoritative and took Ekosii Sen on Asempa FM to a different level when you took over from Nana Kwabena Bobbie Ansah.

You promised to tell this story one day but that day never came.

You were ready to take on additional responsibility.

You were a fighter.

Your Resource persons loved you.

Ghana loved you.

Rest in peace KABA

Rest in peace Brother!