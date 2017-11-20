Impact Of Free SHS On Universities To Be Assessed

President Akufo-Addo has assembled a group of renowned educational experts tasked to brainstorm on how universities in the country can accommodate the huge number of applicants following the implementation of his government’s free SHS policy.

The group includes founder of Ashesi University College Dr Patrick Awuah who just won the WISE Prize Award and Minister of Education in charge of Tertiary, Prof Kwesi Yankah.

The President also assured that steps were being taken to address the challenges confronting senior high schools since the implementation of the policy.

The implementation of the free SHS policy has resulted in a drastic increase in enrolment across many of the country’s high schools.

The increase has come with its attendant problems of overcrowding, shortages of food supplies.

In some of the schools, the students have no place to sleep and have been left at the corridors to pass the night every other evening.

The government has admitted the challenges and has vowed to fix them.

The president, Nana Akufo-Addo is even looking ahead into the universities and to find out what challenges there may be when the current SHS entrants graduate and enter into the universities.

Speaking to Joy FM’s Nhyira Addo in faraway Qatar the president said a group of eminent personalities will be put together to anticipate what challenges the SHS will have on the universities.

“The way the free SHS policy has been received by Ghanaians tells you the importance all of us in Ghana attach to education.

“Anything that has to do with broadening access, making it possible for quality education to be attained and delivered across the spectrum of the society is something I think Ghanaians must be interested in.

The president said he is assembling top notch educational experts to assess how the free SHS will impact the universities.