Impact Africa Summit To Explore Fdis As Source Of Financing SDGs In Ghana

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo –Addo, President & Co Chair, SDGs Advocate

Following the inauguration of a 15 member inter - ministerial committee to oversee the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by President Nana Akufo - Addo, the 2017 Impact Africa Summit: Ghana on SDGs scheduled for November 30 will bring together key stakeholders in the development agenda of the country to further discuss and share knowledge on the implementation of the goals in Ghana.

The second edition of the summit which would be hosted at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra will among others explore the subject of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) to be used as a source of financing the SDGs.

The SDGs

The SDGs, otherwise known as the Global Goals adopted by world leaders in September 2015 are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

The goals provide a powerful aspiration for improving all countries by laying out where we collectively need to go and how to get there with its ambitious set of 17 goals and related targets to address the most important economic, social, environmental and governance challenges of our time.

Implementation of the SDGs.

The realization of the SDGs requires a coherent, well - coordinated, all-inclusive participatory approach and an effective localization and implementation prompting President Nana Akufo - Addo to set up an inter ministerial committee chaired by Prof. George Gyan - Baffour , Minister of Planning to oversee the implementation in Ghana.

Financing the SDGs.

One major question at the centre of global efforts to achieve the SDGs is how countries can finance the implementation of the goals. Financing the SDGs seem to be a complex task. Given the financing gaps in implementing the SDGs, much more involvement from the private sector is required.

Based on the above, the Impact Africa Summit: Ghana on SDGs will spearhead discussions on how foreign investments can be channeled as a source to finance the SDGs.

FDIs

Developing countries and emerging economies have come increasingly to see FDIs as a source of economic development and modernization, income growth and employment. Given the appropriate host-country policies, FDIs can significantly contribute to higher economic growth, which is the most potent tool for alleviating poverty in developing countries.

A high level panel with inputs from the participants at the summit would discuss and propose strategic means for partnerships with foreign entities and the developed economies on how foreign investments can be channeled as major source to drive the development agenda of the country with the SDGs in perspective.

The panel would focus their discussion on establishing a link between FDIs and the SDGs, identifying priority sectors and opportunities for foreign investments and also propose measures to be put in place to create an enabling environment for investors.

The outcome of the deliberations would be presented to the Inter Ministerial Committee on the SDGs and the country’s development partners for policy consideration.

Impact Africa Summit: Ghana on SDGs

The Impact Africa Summit has become Ghana’s biggest platform for deliberations and discussions on the country's commitment to achieving the SDGs and also celebrate illustrious sons of the land contributing to the socio-economic development agenda of the country.

The summit thus brings together government officials, diplomats, academia, heads of local and foreign businesses, professionals from various fields, civil society, media and youth groups for this purpose.

IPPG and UNDP.

The summit is an initiative of the International Perspective for Policy & Governance (IPPG), a foreign affairs policy think tank, in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the lead UN development agency in the implementation of the SDGs.