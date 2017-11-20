University Of Ghana Benefits From MTN Technology Projects

MTN Ghana Foundation has commissioned a state-of-the-art Assistive Technology Unit valued at GH¢217, 000 for the University of Ghana.

The unit, the first of its kind in the country, which is located on the university campus, has a prodigy desktop, scanner, projector screen, three handheld magnifiers.

It also boasts of three external hard drives, a Braille printer, five laptops, a Laser jet and 15 sets of computers.

Samuel Koranteng, Corporate Services Executive (CSE) for MTN, who addressed guests at the handing over ceremony lately, averred that the unit which has modern equipment would focus on students with special needs.

“The construction of this facility, which comes at the time when MTN Ghana Foundation is celebrating its 10th anniversary, will create enabling self studying opportunities for 200 students and in this way their dreams of graduating successful would become reality,” he stated.

According to Mr Koranteng, MTN has spent about $143 million to implement 142 projects in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment nationwide and would continue to do so in the coming years.

He added that in the area of education, the Foundation has successfully executed over 80 educational projects.

The Foundation, he said, has constructed classroom blocks and furnished schools and libraries across the country.

“MTN believes that it is an inherent right of every Ghanaian to have access to education, and we are happy to be giving more Ghanaians the chance,” he added.