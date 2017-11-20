Akufo-Addo Does Not Have Sleepless Nights - Owusu Bempah

Communications Director of the Ghana Gas company, Ernest Owusu Bempah has challenged claims by former President Mahama suggesting that current President Akufo-Addo likely experiences sleepless nights like he did when he was President.

Former President Mahama in a speech last week said that his successor is having sleepless nights due to the numerous challenges facing the country.

He stated: “Leadership is not an easy thing. We must always pray for leaders. I’ve been there before and I know what it’s like. Sleepless nights. And I’m sure my successor is also having very sleepless nights.”

Responding to the ex-President’s claims on the ‘After Hours’ show on TV3 last Friday, Owusu Bempah insisted that there is no cause for the President to experience sleepless nights.

He told host Mikki Ose Berko: “It is not true [sleepless nights claim]. That issue, I have a problem with because if you are a president and you know you are doing what is right why you would have sleepless nights? Akufo-Addo sleeps sound every day and gets up every morning; it was rather Mahama who had sleepless nights.”

The former Communications Director of the National Democratic Party’s (NDP) also revealed that former first lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings is extremely happy with the new President and state of affairs in Ghana.

“I have always campaigned for the right person to be the president of Ghana. We have never regretted campaigning for Nana Akufo Addo to become president of Ghana. We wanted a change and change has come. Of course she[Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings ] is happy. Very very happy about the change because she doesn’t like corruption, she doesn’t like bad leadership and she wants what is best for Ghana,” Bempah stated.

Check out the full interview:

