Akufo Addo Is On Course So Far---Nana B

The Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has indicated that President Akufo Addo is on course in the delivering of his promises made during the 2016 general elections.

According to him, prior to the 2016 general elections Nana Akuffo Addo promised to implement free Senior High School (SHS) policy, restore Teachers and Nurses Trainees allowances, the introduction of Digital Addressing System recently, Planting for Food and Jobs, One District One Factory, and the government has dully delivered them.

Speaking to at the inauguration of newly Tertiary Students Confederacy Network (TESCON) of the University of Distance Education, Kumasi Learning Centre (Worker College), Nana B stated Ghana is going to be a place where one can dream to live.

According to him, for the government to tackle the youth unemployment in the 2018 budget, attest to the fact that there will be more jobs in the country, and the standard of living will rise

“President Nana Addo's vision is to create jobs for the youth that is why the Finance Minister presented the ‘Adwuma Budget’ so what we are looking for is that the budget will bring more jobs," he said.

Nana B, who is aspiring for the National Youth Organizer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), entreated the newly 200 TECSON members inaugurated to work hard for the party to hold on to power for a long period of time.

He noted that there would be no jobs for all of them now but if they show commitment and work hard for the party to remain in power for longer years, all of them would be employed.

"Not everybody sitting here can be offered a job but right now, but trust me if we stay in power for a longer period of time all of you here will get a decent job," he said.

"We want to go beyond 4 years, we want to go beyond 8 years, we want to go beyond 16 years to 20 years, and all of you will get jobs," Nana B assured.

He disclosed that he has become the Nana B everybody knows because of TESCOM so they should not take it for granted.

“You are the future leaders of the party, the sustainability of the party depends on you, if you work hard for the party and you will be recognised and rewarded just like me. If not my hard work and commitment to the party through TESCON, I would not have gotten to where I am now,” he boasted.