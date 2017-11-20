Use KABA As Yardstick To Uphold Professionalism In Media Job

The National Media Commission has urged journalists to uphold the best standards of the profession in memory of Kwadwo Asare-Baffuor Acheampong, popularly known as KABA, of Asempa FM.

KABA passed away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday, November 18, 2017, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

“ We urge everyone within the media space not to be deterred by the passing of our dear brother but to rather encourage ourselves to uphold the tenants of good journalism and professionalism in memory of our departed brother,” NMC said in a release.

NMC’s CONDOLENCE MESSAGE ON DEMISE OF KABA

The National Media Commission has learnt with deep shock the death of Mr Kwadwo Asare-Baffuor Acheampong, popularly known as KABA, of Asempa FM in the early hours of Saturday, November 18, 2017.

The Commission wishes to express its sincere condolences to his beloved wife and family, and the entire Multimedia Group where KABA was one of the pillars in broadcasting. The NMC also expresses its condolences to the media fraternity in general.

As the media regulator, we deeply share in your grief in this trying moment. Our wish is that you will continue to be strong in the face of this great loss. We urge everyone within the media space not to be deterred by the passing of our dear brother but to rather encourage ourselves to uphold the tenants of good journalism and professionalism in memory of our departed brother.

We once again express our condolences to the Multimedia Group as well as KABA’s wife and family.

Thank you.

NANA KWASI GYAN-APENTENG

CHAIRMAN

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com