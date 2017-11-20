Elder George Hosts Applause Of Heaven This Weekend

Over the years, bringing an unadulterated worship experience to God's people has been the heartbeat of Elder George. His ministry has brought healing and salvation to many people across the nation through his flagship program, Applause Of Heaven.

The architect-turned-minister in an exclusive interview with Scribe News hinted, "This is going to be one anointed gathering of people who love the Lord."

"It's not going to be like the usual music concerts we see around. This time, worshippers will join hands and be ushered into God's presence," he explained.

"Applause of Heaven" is happening this Sunday, 26th November, 2017 at the Global Cinemas, Old Barrier, off the Kasoa road. This is just adjacent Eddy's Pizza. Time is 4pm prompt.

God will touch hearts like He always does.