'Hard Work And Discipline Makes Useful And Valuable Citizens'

Stakeholders in the educational sector must instill the virtues of hard work and discipline in school-going children to ensure they become useful and valuable citizens of Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

However, for this to materialise, 'it is essential that key players in the education sector, school authorities, teaching staff, and students, are all determined, disciplined and hardworking,' the President noted

President Akufo-Addo made the call when he delivered an address at a ceremony marking the 80th Anniversary of the Abuakwa State College, at Kyebi in the Eastern Region on Saturday.

Speaking on the theme: 'Providing Quality Education through Discipline and Hard Work for Academic Excellence', he said 'it is clear that the provision of quality, accessible education is the fastest and most effective way to changing the fortunes of our country and joining the group of developed nations.'

The President said the supervision of teaching and learning, checks on absenteeism of both teachers and students, and the development of innovative and practical strategies to supervise and monitor effectively school activities, must be undertaken by the authorities of Abuakwa State College.

'Authorities at ABUSCO have the obvious duty to uphold discipline. It is their responsibility and they must not hold back, but should be firm and reasonable in the process,' he said.

Additionally, the President noted that the commitment of teachers to the attainment of quality education at any level is critical, stating that teacher absenteeism is one of the factors that lead to students recording not too encouraging results in the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Education examinations.

He, thus, urged Heads of institutions to root out the canker of absenteeism, stressing that 'our teachers must bear in mind that they are role models to students, and they set the bar for excellence, and must, therefore, project excellence to their students. Discipline and academic excellence go hand- in-hand, so our teachers should not compromise on the rules and regulations of the School.'

President Akufo-Addo said his government recognises that a well-trained, confident and contented teacher is at the heart of the delivery of quality education.

To this end, he stressed that the views of teachers will be sought on education policy, innovation and implementation.

'Their professional development and needs will be treated with respect, and we shall ensure that teachers' salaries and allowances are paid regularly and on time. My administration will also concentrate on the provision of incentives that will motivate teachers, and reward their hard work in the classroom,' he assured.

President Akufo-Addo urged the students of ABUSCO to be minded by the fact that indiscipline undermined academic work and progress, adding that self-discipline and the effective use of their time were some of the key ingredients to their success.

'A disciplined student is focused and hardworking, and always seeks to challenge himself or herself beyond mediocrity. I, thus, urge all of you to abide by the rules and regulations of the School, and set the highest standard of discipline to enable you complete your education successfully,' he said.

'You have been brought here by your parents and guardians to be trained to become useful, dignified and responsible citizens in the country. Do not disappoint them, study hard and refrain from anything that can hinder your prospects of a bright future. But also enjoy and make the best use of your recreation and leisure time. The society demands well-rounded individuals.'

The President assured ABUSCO and all other senior high schools across the country of his government's determination to deliver quality education.

'We intend to ensure that the challenges of logistics and infrastructure, associated with the introduction of the Free SHS policy, are satisfactorily addressed. The policy is here to stay. An education that will produce dedicated, disciplined and responsible students, who will be eager and willing to participate in developing our beloved Ghana, and to become her patriotic future citizens and leaders, remains our objective,' he added.

