Tailors And Dressmakers Charged To Stick To Good Values In Line With Their Work

Mr John K. Baidoo, the Lartebiokorshie Zonal Chairman of Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA), has called on members to practice their profession with good values.

He said: 'This is the only way we can continue to earn the respect we deserve as tailors and dressmakers.'

Mr Baidoo said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a graduation ceremony for five dressmakers at Lartebiokorshie branch of the GNTDA in Accra.

He said we are all aware that the economy of the world was experiencing a steep down turn hence the resultant lack of employment.

'And this is one area the Association has played a big role in providing an alternative employment for our youth who for one reasons or the other could not further their education to the university level.

'Indeed the profession is gaining reputation as it continuously attracts more university graduates. This is worthy of commendation as we are complementing government's agenda of providing employment to the people,' Mr Baidoo said.

He urged members of the Association to focus on policies of government and to take opportunities available to compete comparably with their international counterparts.

Mr Baidoo appealed to Ghanaians to patronize made in Ghana fabrics and costumes to help the garment industry to grow.

GNA