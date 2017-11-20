invest More Into Infrastructure Safety

President of the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE), Ing. Mrs Carlien Bou-Chedid, says Ghana faces infrastructural hazards that threaten to derail the country’s development efforts.

She said “some of the hazards that Ghana faces have caused considerable losses in other countries. They have set these countries back considerably in their development”.

She made the call when she delivered an address as the 48th president of GhIE to members of the association on Thursday, November 16, 2017, at the Engineers Centre, Roman Ridge, Accra.

She, therefore, advised that disaster risk management must be elevated to the highest level in Ghana’s infrastructure delivery process else, the country risks creating an illusion of development that can be wiped out in a single catastrophic event.

“Ghana is a developing country that is trying to enter the ranks of a developed country. But Ghana faces a dilemma. It has a growing population and must make considerable investments in infrastructure. It is also faced with hazards, both natural and manmade which have the potential to derail its development, so it must also invest in making its infrastructure safe. Ghana must therefore properly assess its risks and there are tools that can help in this assessment process”.

The Chairman of the program, Ing Sir Frederick K. Akwaboah (FGhIE), who is a past President of the Institution, added that the topic is appropriate for Engineers to deliberate upon at this crucial time when nations throughout the world have been struggling to cope with the effects of various forms of disasters in recent years.

“Countless human lives are being lost through disasters. Precious infrastructure facilities are being destroyed by such disasters. Only a few days ago, the world was shocked to learn of the havoc caused to lives and infrastructure due to the effect of the earthquake in Iran and Iraq, killing over 400 people, with more than 7,000 people also said to have been injured, the world’s deadliest this year”, Ing. Akwaboah said.

Photo: Ing. Mrs. Carlien Bou-Chedid (right) presenting an autographed copy of the book to a participant, while Ing. Looking on is Dr. Boakye.

The program was attended by the past president, council members, members of the GhIE, the general public and the media.

The first ten books, which was autographed by the President by the GhIE, was auctioned at the program.

