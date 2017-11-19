Modern Women Of Wisdom International Donates Building Materials To Orphanage

Modern women of Wisdom International (MWOW), an all female humanitarian organization operating in Ghana and beyond on Sunday, 19th November, 2017 donated building materials to the orphaned children at Cherubs Foundation located at Santasi- Apire in Ashanti region.

According to members of the Organization, the NGO chose to donate building materials to the orphaned children at Cherubs Foundation because the orphanage struggles with one of the worst accommodation systems in the country.

Speaking to the media, the Director of Operations of the group, Ms. Ophelia Samaaba Prempeh- Kessie echoed calls on charity

organizations to take keen interest in the well being of the orphaned in the society.

"Our solution is to systematically motivate caretakers of orphanage homes by providing comprehensive support for orphaned children who face a dismal future without quality shelter and other basic needs" she reiterated.

Ms. Prempeh -Kessie made the call when the NGO presented bags of cement and other building materials to the orphans at Cherubs Foundation at Santasi, a suburb of Kumasi.

Receiving the items on behalf of the beneficiaries, Elder Nicholas Osei Bonsu , the Founder of the orphanage at whose instance the items were donated, expressed gratitude to the NGO for the kind gesture, and called on humanitarian organizations and religious bodies to help needy persons in the country, stressing that “If the nation will improve, civil society groups are equally supposed to help the Government by supporting the less privileged”.

Again, the orphaned children were treated to a special feast organized by the NGO.

At the end of the feast, the orphaned children were presented with gifts, that were purchased by caring people.

The entourage was led by Ms. Ophelia Samaaba Prempeh -Kessie ,the Director of Operations of the group and supported by Ms.Joyce Amofa and Nana Akosua Takyiaw Aprebi both Executives of the group.