Tension And Panic Hit Kasoa As Another Man Is Beheaded At Amanfrom

The body of a man beheaded by unknown persons has been found at Kasoa Amanfrom Quarters Junction in the Central region.

An eyewitness, Kwabena Boabeng told Joy News the body of the deceased was found in a sack with the head chopped off.

Also, the private part of the man was missing when the body was found.

Police say they are unable to identify the body since the head is not attached but investigations are ongoing.

Joy News has gathered that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police morgue at Amanfrom.

Last Friday, the Ghana Police Service said it has begun a 24-hour security operation in Kasoa, a suburb in the Central to fight the seeming endless criminal activities in the area.

More than 250 police personnel have been deployed to the area, with half of them patrolling the vicinity in the day and the other half of the night.

Over 25 vehicles have also been deployed to the area as the police marshal forces and logistics to fight criminal activities in the area.

This the police believe will reduce, if not eliminate entirely the spate of criminal violence there.

In less than three weeks, three violent crimes have been recorded in the area, one of them fatal.

In an area pregnant with land guard activities two people were attacked in what is believed to be a tussle over land.

The attacks came the same week Joy News aired its documentary-Land War- a documentary on land guard activities, especially in Kasoa.

Last two weeks, a 52-year-old driver was attacked, stoned to death after disagreements over a change with a passenger but family members have been quick to link the death to a tussle over land.

That same week another man was attacked by land guards and was left battling for his life.

On Monday night, a young lady, a receptionist was brutally raped and killed in a Peace Guest House in the same suburb.

The attacks have left residents scared.