Accra NADMO Collaborate With Ga Central MCE To Clean Up Chantan Market

In response to the vision and aspiration of President Nana Akufo Addo to make Greater Accra the cleanest city in Africa, the Greater Accra NADMO Director, Mr. Archibold Cobbina, collaborated with Ga Central Municipal Chief Executive, Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey to clean up Chantan Market at the Ga Central Municipality.

The NADMO Director acknowledged that, the fight against filth in Greater Accra is a big fight and everybody must get involve to make the visions of the president becomes a reality.

"The Municipal and District Chief Executives alone cannot fight this war against filth in Greater Accra, so therefore, we must all do our bit to make Ghana a cleanest place to live”, he entreated.

"If we decide to leave the filth for the MMDCE's alone to tackle, we will all suffer in case of any cholera outbreak or any disease related to filth", Archibold cautioned.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ga Central Municipal ,Hon. Emmanuel Lamptey commended Greater Accra Nadmo Director, Mr Archibold Cobbina, for coming up with an exercise dubbed 'Operation Prevent Disaster' (OPD).

He supported the exercise with his staffs, equipment and other logistics.

Speaking to the people after the clean up exercise, the Chief Executive admitted that he felt very worried whenever he pass by the Chantan Market, due to how filth was taking over place.

"So I was glad when Greater Accra NADMO Director called on me to help organise one of their Operation Prevent Disaster (OPD) exercise in my municipality", he stated.

Hon Emmanuel urged his people not to be only citizens but to be active citizens, they should speak up if they witness something that can affect society.

“This exercise shouldn’t be a nine-day wonder, let take everyday as sanitation day as the President has advised”, he reiterated.