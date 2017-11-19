Let Us See God Through The Eyes Of Jesus Christ

Truly, The Trinity/Triune God according to the Gospel of John said: Jesus Christ the Word was in Eternity Past, Who was God, through Creation as Life and Light to bring forth the Children of God.

The same Book also says No one comes to the Father except through Him.It is therefore obvious that to know and understand Him, the Father, and the Holy Spirit, we need to do that through the eyes of Jesus Christ.

Vs.18 of the first chapter of the book says, " No one has ever seen God; the only begotten Son, who is in the bosom of the Father, He has declared Him. Many have claimed to have seen God but it was in a form of dreams or anticipation, and in a hallucination.

The Father's only begotten Son declared God by the Word, Life, Light, Grace, and reality.The Word who is Jesus Christ is God expressed, Life is God imparted, Light is God shining, Grace is God enjoyed, and reality is God realized, apprehended. God is fully declared in the Son through the following five things:

A: Instead of Religion looking for a great teacher; Jesus as rather the Lamb of God, with the Holy Spirit as the Dove, making the believers Stones for the Building of the House of God with the Son of Man.

Shalom: we will consider the rest of our serial sharing.