The Gospel Of Life According To John

Autobigraphy

Autobiographies are memoirs written by or for persons, and institutions to tell their own stories, correct misconceptions, profile’s, and to lay bare the truths about such individuals or institutions with plans and purposes in life. It is a means to educate whom such memoirs benefit or are planned for.

Our wise God, also used His Word or His inspired recording of incidents, past, present, and for the future by individuals’ human beings by His Holy Spirit, to educate His creations and inform us about His plan and purpose for us. (2 Tim. 3:16) All Scripture is given by the inspiration of God, and it is profitable for the doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.

Why do we think such autobiography by God is very necessary? It is very necessary for it clears all misconceptions about God, it helps those who believe in Him take the prayerful study of such a biography ‘very seriously, like the way a mechanic need to follow a car’s manual to understand how to handle it and observe faults when they occur. Vs.17. That the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work. Since Jesus Christ is the Word and the One His followers need to know to understand and know God pray studying His word will be beneficial. And not only that it will help them to know Who God is and how to relate to Him (Trinity/Triune God).

THE HOLY BIBLE BEING THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF GOD.

God uses the Holy Bible to depict the kind of relationships He has had with terrestrials and human beings in times past, present, and the future till eternity. Without a shadow of a doubt, it is an autobiography one Who is in full control of everything from their beginning to their end, whilst He remains forever God.

The Bible, composed of two testaments, the Old Testament and the New Testament, is the complete written divine revelation of God to man; man is, therefore, the beneficial and targeted audience of God. The major revelation in the entire Bible is the unique divine economy (i.e. how God in His infinite wisdom and direction wants man to know what sort of God He is and man learning through the Holy Bible will cooperate with HIM) of the unique Triune/Trinity God (Eph. 1:10; 3:9; 1 Tim. 1:4b).