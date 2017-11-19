I Am Highly Disappointed In The President And Finance Minister, Over The 2018 Budget Statement—Dr Think Twice

The Chief Executive Officer of Think Twice Foundation Ghana, popularly known in the country as Dr. Think Twice, a leading campaigner against societal pressures in the country, has expressed disappointment over the budget presented to the nation last week.

His disappointment came, for the fact that, no provision was made in the budget, to tackle huge negative pressures which pose as danger, to almost everyone and the development of the country.

Letters upon letters written to the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Open letters to the President, are perhaps, yet to be replied.

His one man campaign, prompted suicides in the country with support from friends is currently, yielding massive results, as it didn't initially. He did that, just to pull the media and the general public closer to alert them of what is happening in the society.

It is his fervent wish that, it becomes a national policy as is the springboard of our problems not only in Ghana, but the whole of sub-Saharan Africa. Negative societal pressures are recipe for the following.

Many unplanned born babies, whatever affects majority of children negatively affects the entire society.

Recipe for corruption.

Inefficiencies in our systems in our society.

Armed robbery.

Derailment and killing of many talents in children.

Collapse of business, jobs, shoddy works, etc.

Our inability to tap our natural resources and millions more.

He and his team, haven't stopped their campaign, they are most grateful to the media for helping them reach this far, they hope to begin with a massive campaign and education in all ten regions, followed by massive employment out of the PRESSURES. We call on the government to have a second look at pressures, make it a national policy and provide allocation in the next budget to tackle it.

THANK YOU ALL

MR ERNEST [email protected] DR THINK TWICE

Source- THINK TWICE FOUNDATION GHANA