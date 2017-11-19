Government Not Willing To Pass The Marine CABOTAG Law??

Ghanaian Seafarers are sitting on a time bomb. The leaders in government are not moved by the SEAMEN IN GHANA'S cry for the enactment and the passage of the MARINERS COBOTAG LAW.

Many country's in the world like Nigeria, Philippines, China etc have passed the cobotage law and through that the LOCAL CONTENT is working, and this has created a lot more jobs for their indigenes.

For example a ship or vessel working in Ghana with a crew of let say 30; 21 are foreigners. Why should this happen?

Personally I boarded a vessel with crew capacity of 130, 100 were foreigners why GMA ?

God save seamen in Ghana who are dying without jobs.

I am ever prepared for more insights on this story. There are over 1000 seamen in Ghana without jobs.

Certificates and license at both GHANA MARITIME AUTHORITY (GMA) and REGIONAL MARITIME UNIVERSITY (RMU) are very expensive too.

Concerned Seafarer-Takoradi