MP Proposes State Burial For KABA

The Member of Parliament for Sefwi Bodi in the western region, Hon Sampson Ahi has suggested a state burial for the late Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong, popularly known in the media fraternity as KABA .

The Hon Member of Parliament said the sudden demise of the presenter of the late afternoon political talk show, Eko Sii Sen on Accra based Asempa FM is a big blow to the democracy of the state and a big loss for Ghana.

Hon Sampson Ahi shares his thought on the various times he has been hosted by the late presenter on the show, Eko Sii Sen

KABA has worked tirelessly to contribute his quota to politics in this country mostly before and during the 2016 elections he said.

Sampson Ahi speaking on the evening news on Saturday on Adom FM, a sister station of Asempa all under the Multimedia Group Limited, said he was shocked to hear the death of the presenter.

Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong, was pronounced dead at the Korle Bu teaching hospital early Saturday morning after a short illness.

Before his death, he was the host of the late afternoon political talk show, Eko Sii Sen at Asempa FM.

He was the winner of political talk show of the year, 2017 at the Adonko RTP Awards. He was married to Valentina Ofori Afriyie, a presenter with class fm and left behind a daughter.

MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE

DAMIRIFA DUE! DUE NE AMANEHUNU