Response To Musah Tupare’s Article “Wa Central Constituency NPP Deserves A New Sense Of Direction”

It is with amusement that we read an article by someone under the pseudonymous name, Musah Tupare, a faceless, shameless, coward, which article, suspected to be engineered by a cheap inexperienced political appointee, was intended to denigrate and malign our Constituency chairman. Normally, such a worthless article should have been treated with the contempt it deserves. However we are compelled to dignify such trash with a response just for the records.

The article contained some baseless and unsubstantiated allegations which are totally false and should be ignored. Relying on these fabricated allegations, the writer suggests that the Constituency Chairman is not competent to continue to be the chairman and so he called on delegates notto renew the mandate of the chairman.

Contrary to this reasoning,we are convinced that the constituency chairman, whose hard work and competence has endeared him to the rank and file of NPP members, we believe he forever fits his position.

Chairman Ali Kamara is a hardworking, selfless and dedicated chairman who has served this party for over 20 years. He has been a party member right from 1992 till date. Indeed, he has risen through the ranks of the party from the polling station level, constituency youth organizer from 2005 to 2009 and he moved to become the constituency chairman till date. The growth story of the party in the constituency cannot be written down without the name of chairman Kamara.

His hard work earned him the love of NPP supporters who have over the years reposed on him a resounding victory to assume the office of Constituency Chairman since 2010. He is a selfless leader, who spends all his time solving the problems of party members and the general public. He works in the interest of party members and spends all his money and resources taking care of the needs of party members. This is evidenced by the fact that he has nothing to show as a chairman and no one can point to any structure, vehicle or business he set up during this period. Rather people who were literally pulled into the party are using their positions to amass wealth, cars and even setting up businesses from the sweat and toil of party members.

Kamara is very humble, approachable, generous, respectful and hardworking and no doubt under his leadership the party has become very popular in the Wa Central. With these characteristics and with the support of party members the Party will compete very strongly with the NDC in future elections.

In that article it was alleged that the Constituency Chairman worked against the Parliamentary candidate and that on one occasion the Parliamentary candidate met the Chairman with the former M.C.E at Boli. Citing other instances they blamed the Chairman for the defeat of the M.C.E.

It is ridiculous to read such baseless and unsubstantiated allegations, because most constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, communicators, elders and patrons of the party know that IssahakuTahiru’s defeat was self-inflicted.

First of all, the M.C.E is unapproachable and arrogant and carries with him some heir of superiority which easily repels people away from him.

Secondly, he is very divisive and vindictive and is inclined to using this archaic and unproductive tactic of divide and rule. You will recall that during the lastinternal party elections, he openly and actively campaigned against the Constituency Chairman.

After becoming the Parliamentary candidate, out of pomposity and pride he failed to unite the executives for the purpose of winning elections. He took along a section of the executives and was heard on several platforms saying that he could win the elections without the support of other executives. If he knew nothing at all, he should have head the common saying that, a divided house can never stand.

It is useful to note that, the MCE has as usual, began meddling in the up coming party'internal elections and even now openly supporting a Candidate for the chairmanship position he believes he can use for his selfish interest and not for the benefit of the party. The question is, if after such a contest Kamara wins,what do you expect him to do?

What is worse, the Parliamentary candidate, IsshakuTahiru was not transparent with the use of party funds; He hijacked all party funds and resources and dished it out the way he wanted. On no occasion did he declare any funds received to either the Constituency Chairman or the executives. Without funds how do you expect the Constituency Chairman and executives to campaign for you as a Parliamentary candidate? We are aware that an individual from the NDC camp donated to him (Issahaku Tahiru)over Ghc40,000.00 for him to ensure that Hon Rashid Pelpuo is defeated but to work to ensure that President Mahama is retained.At a series of meetings with NDC people he bargained with them on the AGENDA VOTE FOR ISSAHAKU AND VOTE FOR MAHAMA. He is also said to have received over 1 billion old Ghana cedis from party and other party supporters for the campaign, but he failed to declare it to the executives. Notwithstanding this posture of the candidate, party executives mobilized their own resources and went ahead to campaign for both party and candidate.

Interestingly, immediately we lost the 2012 elections, less than three months, the parliamentary candidate went and bought a new car, renovated his house and within one year he also set up a sachet water company . Here was a candidate who said nothing was given to him from the party and he had nothing either to support the campaigns. Chairman Kamara shouldered the 2012 campaigns and managed to improve the fortunes of the party in the Wa central Constituency.

Again, in less than four months after losing the 2016 elections, he bought another private car and a kia track for his sachet water business in addition to the two cars that were given to him for the 2016 campaigns. And this was all that he had wanted. Mr. Musa Tupare, go and tell IssahakuTahiruMoomin that his defeat was self inflicted.

There are certainly a litany of reasons that contributed to the loss of Issahaku due to his own negligence, neglect and failure to release funds meant for campaign. The allegations therefore that Chairman Kamara accepted favors from the opposition inorder to work against the candidate cannot be correct. Even as a candidate,( IssahakuTahiru) it was alleged that he rather undertook some contracts under the NDC. It is a known fact that he undertook acontract. (Reshaping of road projects) twice in Tumu to be specific. This he can’t deny.

In conclusion we urge all to disregard this article as an attempt by some people to divert attention. We wish to state that the spotlight is on all duty bearers and you must either become accountable to the people in your own interest or be compelled to do so. There are more revelations that we wouldn’t like to make public now for the sake of party unity and cohesion and the respect we still have for him as our MCE. However, if these anonymous publications continue to come to our attention, we will have no option than to reveal all.

Long live NPP!

Long live Wa central constituency!

Long live chairman Kamara!

WRITTEN BY:

WA CENTRAL COMMUNICATION TEAM