Fire Service Cautions Against Misapplication Of Fire Equipment

The Acting Chief Fire Officer Ekow Edwin Blankson has issued a stern warning to officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to desist from the habit of using fire equipment to undertake private businesses.

He said there is a worrying trend where some officers use the further weight pump to support the activities of 'galamsayers' and sold water meant for fire fighting to individuals and companies which he described as 'highly unprofessional'.

'Any special duty which will be embarked upon without the authorisation from your regional, metropolitan, municipal and district commanders will be severely punished to deter others from doing same' he said.

The Acting Chief Fire Officer gave the warning when he met fire officers at Cape Coast as part of his familiarisation tour of the Central region on Friday.

He cautioned the officers to desist from charging for services rendered, stressing that their services were free.

Mr Blankson said fire fighting was a noble profession worldwide and charged the officers to exhibit high sense of professionalism in order not to bring the profession into disrepute.

He commended the officers in the region for their hard work in spite of the limited infrastructure at their disposal and urged them to step-up enforcement at hotels and guest houses for tourist to feel safe in the region.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Fanny Simpson, the Regional Fire Officer, said inadequate personnel, administrative logistics and low retention of safety fund to facilitate safety activities, were some of the challenges the Command encountered and appealed for assistance.

Notwithstanding these challenges, she said, the region has stepped-up fire safety education besides other measures being put in place to reduce fire outbreaks and as such 3,000 students within the Cape Coast Metropolis have received fire safety and prevention education.

GNA

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA