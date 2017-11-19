Election Of PM Fails In Upper West Akyem District

The Upper West Akyem Districts Assembly has after two rounds of voting again failed to elect a presiding member.

This is the second attempt by the assembly to elect a presiding member within two weeks.

Two persons, Mr Francis Kenny Teye, incumbent and Mr Eric Kwasi Mensah contested the position.

In the first round, Mr Teye polled 13 as against Mr Mensah's 25.

However, in the second round, Mr Teye had 17 votes with Mr Mensah polling 21 votes.

In each of the voting there was one rejected ballot.

Since the two failed to get two thirds of the votes, (27) required to clinch victory the assembly decided to re-convene within two weeks to go into committee to find the way forward.

There was heavy police presence at the Church of Pentecost, the assembly's meeting place, to prevent a recurrence of the violence that erupted last two weeks after the poll in which the two contestants polled 19 votes each with one rejected ballot.

