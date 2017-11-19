Expedite Action On The Eastern Corridor Road---Catholic Bishops

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC) has called on government to speed up work on the construction of the Eastern Corridor road.

The Conference noted that the stretch was in deplorable state and asked government to prioritize its completion.

These were contained in a communiquÃ© issued at the end of its Annual Plenary Assembly held in Ho.

The communiquÃ© said the poor state of the road posed enormous health and development implications, with challenges to economic growth and must not be delayed any further.

'...Lives of motorists, traders and tourists are in danger," it said calling for the road to be fixed in time.

The communiquÃ© also urged government to intervene in Togo's political crisis to ensure the safety of Ghanaians in Togo and along the border.

It also appealed to the citizenry to treat refugees from Togo with love and warmth.

The Conference expressed concerns over the country's sanitation situation, the galamsey menace, corruption, incidence of sexual abuse, mob injustice and activities of nomadic herdsmen.

It urged the security agencies to rise to the occasion and disengage land guards and vigilante groups to forestall future challenges.

The Bishops commended government for its free Senior High School policy and called for support from stakeholders.

The conference, which was held under the theme, "Integral Pastoral Care for the Family in the light of Amoris Laetitia,' discussed emerging trends in the Ghanaian family, including increasing cohabitation and other sexual unions and underscored the need for support for young families, especially those with people living with disabilities.

GNA

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA