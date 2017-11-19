In Loving Memory Of The Late KABA....Book Of Condolence Opened

A book of condolence has been opened at the Front Desk of the Radio building of The Multimedia Group, in memory of the late Asempa FM’s broadcaster, Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong.

KABA as he was popularly known, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he had been rushed after he suddenly fell sick early Saturday, November 18, 2017.

He was 37 years old.

His colleagues, friends in the media fraternity as well as listeners of his popular afternoon political talk show, Ekosii Sen, have been walking into the Radio building of The Multimedia Group, sign the book and pen down memories they shared with the versatile presenter.

Management of the country’s media giant have also announced, a service in memory of the talented presenter will be held at the forecourt of the Radio building, which houses Joy FM, Adom FM, Asempa FM and Hitz FM.

Staff, as well as loved ones of the talented broadcaster, are expected to be seated by 5.30am and the dress code is black.

News of KABA’s sudden death early Saturday at the Kole Bu Teaching Hospital sent shockwaves throughout the country as his listeners who cut across the society, home and abroad, posted messages on various social media platforms to condole with the family.

Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong officially joined the Multimedia Group in August 2009 as a broadcast journalist. He was then the regular host of daily news bulletin ‘Asempa Today’ on Asempa FM. He also hosted weekly current affairs programme ‘Kukurantumi’ on Saturday morning.

He rose through the ranks to become of the country’s most-sought-after political and current affairs talk host. He was recently awarded as the Best Talk Show Host in the 2017 edition of the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Jerry Tsatro Mordy | Email: [email protected], Twitter: @jerrymordy