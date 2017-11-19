Ade Coker On KABA...'Sad To See Good Men Die Young'

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says he is yet to come to terms with the passing of Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong, popularly known as KABA.

KABA, a talented broadcaster with The Multimedia Group Limited, passed away in the early hours of Saturday, November 18, 2017, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

KABA, until his sudden death, was the host of popular late afternoon political talk show, Ekosii Sen on Asempa 94.7 FM.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Charles Ayittey from the late presenters’ residence Ade Coker said “KABA is a brother.”

To him, KABA is “a colossus, a giant and one of the finest broadcasters in this country. The world listens to him, Ghana and he makes every day of the week [complete].”

The NDC Regional Chairman said he simply could not believe that the talented and fine broadcaster had passed.

“When I heard that such a colossus like this has fallen, to be honest with you, I couldn’t believe it because good men rather die young and it’s unfortunate that such a fine gentleman with a lot ahead of him should just kick the bucket at a very early age,” he said.

Several people have been trooping the residence of the late broadcaster to pay tribute to him.

Management of The Multimedia Group Limited will hold a memorial service on Monday, November 20, for their departed presenter.

The service is scheduled to take place at the Forecourt of Multimedia’s Radio building, which houses Joy FM, Adom FM, Asempa FM and Hitz FM.

