Okoe Vanderpuije Questions Rationale Behind Akufo-Addo's National Sanitation Campaign

Former Accra Mayor and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, has questioned the relevance of the recently launched National Sanitation Campaign.

The campaign, which was launched by President Akufo-Addo, is aimed at among other things, making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

Speaking to Joy News, the former Mayor argues that, the government has got the whole approach to improve sanitation methods wrong.

According to Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, the National Sanitation Campaign can only be relevant if the fundamentals to dealing with Ghana’s sanitation problems are addressed.

He quizzed that, “If we are going to launch a campaign on sanitation, have we put in place for example, the final dumping sites, have we provided bins for all the residents, for example, of the city of Accra.”

“Do the service providers – waste management service providers – do they have the necessary equipment and the trucks to collect our refuse every day and then, do we have the enforcement unit to make sure that they will enforce the laws on sanitation,” Mr Vanderpuije further questioned.

According to the former Accra Mayor, “For me, from my experience as Mayor of Accra, these things are what we need. When we provide these structures in place and then we launch a campaign then we see the end from the beginning.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com