Catholic Bishops Want Landguards, Vigilante Groups And Nomadic Herdsmen Dealt With

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has demanded more commitment from the government in the fight against activities of landguards, political vigilantism and nomadic herdsmen.

According to the Conference, words are no longer enough and called on the government to walk the talk.

Their comments come in the wake of deaths associated with activities of landguards and nomadic herdsmen in some parts of the country.

In a communiqué issued after its conference in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, the Bishops called on the government to deal with growing insecurity in the country.

Metropolitan Arch Bishop of Accra, Gabriel Palmer-Buckle said, “…we the Ghana Catholic Bishops cannot ignore the fact that landguards, political vigilante groups and nomadic herdsmen have unleashed violence on Ghanaians for a very long time.”

According to him, “These groups are employed by Ghanaians to protect their properties but often they terrorise fellow Ghanaians who have varied invariant interests in the same property.”

“Vigilante groups are creations of some politicians who use them for their political interests. While we commend government for calling on the security agencies to stop the violent activities of landguards, vigilante groups and nomadic herdsmen, we state that we need more action than words,” he added.

Gabriel Palmer-Buckle urged that “Government must walk the talk. We demand that our security agencies shall disengage these groups once and for all.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com