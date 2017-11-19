Memorial Service For KABA To Be Held On Monday

Management of Ghana’s media giant, The Multimedia Group Limited, will hold a memorial service on Monday, November 20, for their departed presenter, Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong (KABA).

The service is scheduled to take place at 6 am at the Forecourt of Multimedia’s Radio building, which houses Joy FM, Adom FM, Asempa FM and Hitz FM.

Staff, as well as loved ones of the late talented broadcaster, are expected to be seated by 5.30 am and the dress code is black.

KABA, as the presenter was commonly known, was the host of popular afternoon political talk show on Asempa FM, Ekosii Sen.

News of KABA’s sudden death early Saturday at the Kole Bu Teaching Hospital sent shockwaves throughout the country as his listeners who cut across the society, home and abroad, posted messages on various social media platforms to condole with the family.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo described the late Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong (KABA) as one of the ‘excellent journalists’ in the country.

The President, posted on his Twitter handle: " Shocked by the news of @Kojokaba ’s death. Undoubtedly one of the most talented journalists of his generation. Condolences to his wife, family and Multimedia. #RIPKABA "

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in a post on Facebook, expressed shock at the news of the death of the broadcaster.

Former President John Dramani Mahama also posted on Facebook described KABA's sudden death as a "“A sad day for us all."

"Received the shocking news of the passing of KABA. My condolences to the family, MBG [Multimedia Group] and the media fraternity,” he posted.

About KABA

KABA joined Asempa FM in 2008 as a service provider and became full time in August 2009. Prior to joining the Multimedia Group, KABA had worked with Top Radio from 2004 – 2008.

The broadcaster was a trained teacher at the University of Cape Coast after which he moved to the Ghana Institute of Journalism for Communications Studies.

He later enrolled at the University of Ghana to study Political Science. KABA had also hosted Adom TV’s Morning Show on Multi TV.

The ace broadcaster, was among a group of selected senior journalists, who joined the President at the Flagstaff House this year, to ask him questions about critical national issues.

He married Valentina Ofori Afriyie [in June 2016], a staff of Accra-based Class FM, who had moved from Radio Gold.

He left behind his wife and a daughter.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Jerry Tsatro Mordy | Email: [email protected], Twitter: @jerrymordy