Young Entrepreneurs Challenged To Make A Difference

Mr Kojo Yankah, an entrepreneur and former Minister of State, has admonished young entrepreneurs to develop positive self-image, basic negotiation skills, spirit of perseverance and self-discipline, in order to propel them to higher heights in the field entrepreneurship.

He urged entrepreneurs to be innovative and creative in their respective business pursuits in order to break through the challenging world of entrepreneurship and make a difference in society.

'You must think outside the box and do things differently from your competitors and this requires that you observe your business environment, be inquisitive, ask questions, read books, meet different people, challenge yourself and should not fear to take a risk,' he emphasised.

Mr Yankah gave the admonition at the Sam Jonah School of Business Monthly Open Lecture Series at the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in Accra on Friday.

The event was held under the theme:'Perseverance in Entrepreneurship and Founder of the AUCC'.

He said the aforementioned qualities were tried and tested principles which successful people and entrepreneurs had applied over the years and made a difference in life.

Mr Yankah, who is the Founder of the AUCC and Public Relations and Communication Company, Yankah and Associates, noted that, he took a big gamble in life when he decided to use his retirement benefits to set up an education institution.

'I have never neglected taking that risk to establish a school although my wife was against it, but in life you need to take risk in order to break through certain barriers,' he said.

Mr Yankah, who is also a former Editor of the state-owned Daily Graphic Newspaper and Director of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, said every individual must have a clear career path and expressed optimism that, with key principles like perseverance, self-discipline, creativity and innovation, one would accomplish great things in life.

'I admire Asamoah Gyan, the Black Stars Captain, because he can do so many things apart from playing football. He can play music and since he realised that he is getting to his forties and can't play football any longer, he has decided to establish 'Babe Jet Airlines' to take care of his future,' he noted.

He also cited some huddles he overcame before making headway in life and, therefore, entreated the students of AUCC and other participants at the public lecture to take inspiration from it in order to succeed.

GNA

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA