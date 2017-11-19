Strategic Security Systems Is 10-Years

Strategic Security Systems, dealers in manufacturing of solar plants in West Africa has launched its 10th anniversary in Accra.

The company also outdoored its new logo as part of the anniversary on the theme: 'Africa Rising, Repositioning Ghana to Lead the Revolution'.

Dr Francis Ofori Boateng, Founder of Strategic Security Systems, said the company was born out of the debilitating energy crises that confronted the country in the recent past which affected health facilities, industries and security installations among others.

Dr Boateng said ten years of existence in the country was no mean achievement considering the environment they operate and that the anniversary was a time to reflect on where they came from, how they started and how to position themselves in the coming years.

He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who have contributed towards the success of the company and assured them of stronger bonds in the years ahead.

Mr George Andah, the Deputy Minister of Communication, who delivered a speech on behalf of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, reiterated government commitment to provide an enabling environment for private businesses to succeed.

'We believe that once we promote our own to thrive, we create wealth within for employment to be generated for our youth. It is no mean achievement and may your next ten years be much more rewarding and fulfilling than the past.

We are truly excited that this company is a Ghanaian owned conglomerate and the leading supplier of specialized goods and services including solar lighting system and other associated useful products', he said.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor said there is the need for the country to join the race in making solar and nuclear energy a priority, saying the mixture of the two will make the country's energy secure in the whole of West Africa.

He said that there is a huge shortage of energy supply around the continent and the country must think of generating electricity as an export commodity to satisfy both the local and international market.

'Ghana is exporting about 100 megawatts to Burkina Faso. I am sure if we focus on Nigeria with all its resources Ghana might export easily 1000 megawatts to that country and the hard currency earnings we get from that might exceed what we are getting from traditional export like cocoa.'

He described Dr Boateng as an achiever, saying 'He is the first and perhaps the only solar energy panel manufacturer in the whole of West Africa. He is also into securing strategic ventures for development and deserves to be supported'.

Nana Konamah Boateng, the Chief Innovation Officer of the Company, said various activities have been earmarked for the anniversary including world sanitation day community clean up, golf tournament, among others.

GNA

By Kodjo Adams, GNA