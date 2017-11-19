Ghana Gets Hospitality And Tourism Guide Newspaper & Online Portal

The Forest Green Ghana Limited in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Accra City Hotel has unveiled the Hospitality and Tourism Guide newspaper and the online news portal, 'www.mytourismgh.com'.

The newspaper and the online portal is aimed at selling Ghana to the world and putting Ghana at its rightful place on the world map, Mr Senyo Sumah, the Managing Editor of the Hospitality and Tourism Guide newspaper and online news portal, said.

'The newspaper and online portal will be focusing only on disseminating information on the tourism sector of Ghana, which has been neglected for far too long', he said.

He said the industry deserved far better than it was currently given as the tourism industry was the fourth highest contributor to Ghana's GDP after cocoa, oil and gold.

Mr Sumah said the newspaper would not be sold but, will be distributed free of charge at hotels, ministries and the airports among others.

He said the online portal features a chatroom for users where they could share videos about their experience at tourist sites, profiles on various constituencies and metropolitans across the country, detailed profiles of various cuisines in Ghana and a directory of hotels, Airline schedules, Accommodation and Travel routes, and Tourist Sites.

'The online news portal will also give users the opportunity to search for detailed directions and maps to places of interest to them, including hotels and tourist sites', he added.

Mrs Olivia Opoku Adomah, the Director of Research, Statistics and Information at the Ministry of Tourism, said the tourism industry in Ghana is a very lucrative sector, which provides greater returns to investors and also numerous employments to many Ghanaians.

'It is one industry that provides greater revenue and avenue for people to invest. The industry can boast of many successful investors in the area of transportation, communication, and food and beverages', she said.

Mrs Opoku, called on the media to play its role in enhancing the image of Ghana adding that the Ministry was looking forward to building hotels, casinos, theme parks, beach fronts as its bid of lifting Ghana's tourism sector.

Mr Ben Nsiah, the Marketing Manager of the Ghana Tourism Authority, said it is the expectation of the GTA that within a decade, it would have four times the number of international arrivals.

Togbe Agagbla IV, Chief and custodian of Vogameh in the Volta Region, which has Gbledi where Mount Afajato is located as a sub town, urged tourist and Ghanaians to patronise Mountain Afajato as a tourist site.

He also appealed to government and the Ministry of Tourism to help build good roads and an acceptable health facility to boost the community in its bid to be one of the key hubs of Ghana's tourism industry.

Dr Edward Arkah Nyameke, President of the Accra Hotels Association of Ghana, entreated workers of the Hospitality and Tourism Guide newspaper and online news portal, to publish authentic and factual contents in their media and watch out for grammatical errors in sentences.

He urged the management to maintain the quality of the newspaper they have unveiled today and not grow complacent as the years go by.

GNA

By Mrs Patience Gbeze/ Emmanuel Kwame Donkor, GNA