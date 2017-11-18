The Worthy Men Project Launches Tonight At The Grand Casamora

The Worthy Men Project is an initiative that seeks to celebrate men of all social class, who are amazingly imparting on humanity, society and also doing tremendously well in their respective career areas.

Ahead of the annual International Men's Day celebration, the project launches tonight, November 18, 2017 at Hotel, Grand Casamora at East Legon, Adjiringano - before the house of the former President Rawlings at 7:30pm. A cocktail event with a Black Carpet session that starts at 7pm.

The Worthy Men Project aims to advocate and as well as seek the attention of the Gender Ministry of Ghana to raise the banner high on the need to celebrate men on days slated for them including Fathers' Day, observed every First Sunday in June - and International Men's Day on November 19.

As highly believed that men are by nature that they are able to take care of their emotional and occupational needs; they equally deserve to be appreciated and supported without riding on their egos.

It is against this that the House of The African would like to initiate such appreciative gesture for the amazing, yet successful men on the African Continent, starting with the Ghanaian society.

The Worthy Men Project is jointly sponsored by House of The African, LippyOfficial.com, and TeamFreakyMinds. Supported by EoD Partners, Grand Casamora, Recess Modeling Agency and Worldwide Media.

Media partners are Blackpepper.com, BeenieWords.com, Cypressgh.com, Zionfelix.com, EboxAfrica.com, Kubilive.com, TMGHlive.com, and QJ Photography.