Vice President Bawumia Mourms Asempa FM's KABA

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed shock at the news of the death of versatile broadcaster with The Multimedia Group, Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong (KABA).

KABA died suddenly on Saturday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Vice President posted on his facebook wall: “I have learnt with shock, the sudden demise of Joseph Kwadwo Asare-Baffuor Acheampong (KABA) of Asempa FM and the Multimedia Group.”

Dr. Bawummia appeared on Ekosii sen hosted by KABA ahead of the 2016 elections.

Dr. Bawumia who expressed his condolence prayed for strength for the family and entire media fraternity to be able to deal with the painful loss.

“May God give his widow, family and the entire media fraternity, the fortitude to bear this painful loss” the Vice President posted.

KABA until his sudden death, was the host of popular late afternoon political talk show, Ekosii Sen on Asempa 94.7 FM.

He was married to Valentina Ofori Afriyie who is also a broadcaster with Accra-based Class FM, having worked many years with Radio Gold and Spirit FM in Kumasi.

He left behind a daughter.

Chief Executive Officer of The Multimedia Group, Kwesi Twum led management and staff of the Multimedia Group to his residence shortly after news of his death.

Mr. Kwesi Twum expressed his condolence to the wife and family.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com