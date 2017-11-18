Tributes Pour On Social Media For Asempa FM's KABA

Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong, popularly known as KABA, a talented broadcaster with The Multimedia Group Limited passed away in the early hours of Saturday, November 18, 2017, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

KABA until his sudden death, was the host of popular late afternoon political talk show, Ekosii Sen on Asempa 94.7 FM.

See below some social media reactions to Kaba's death:

This life is so short. Here today, gone tomorrow. Terrible news to hear KABA is gone. Very heartbroken. May the angels keep you safe KABA. — Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) November 18, 2017

Kaba is dead ðŸ˜°ðŸ˜°ðŸ˜°ðŸ˜°ðŸ˜°ðŸ˜°ðŸ˜°ðŸ˜°ðŸ˜°ðŸ˜°ðŸ˜°ðŸ˜° life is short like CPP manifestos — KIMLY KESSEH ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ (@KimlyKesseh) November 18, 2017

We can count the number of journalists dedicated to anti-corruption on our fingers. To lose one, Kojo Kaba of Ekosiisen on AsempaFM is so terrible to hear or announce. The StatsGH team's thoughts are with the family. — StatsGH (@statsgh) November 18, 2017

We are deeply saddened by the news of @asempa947 's Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong aka 'Kaba' passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. #PulseGhana #RIPKABA pic.twitter.com/ENbZBTlGaJ — Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) November 18, 2017

Thoughts and prayers with KABA's family. @asempafm947 #RipKaba — wohy3 Man United 1 a ned3 (@Bridget_Otoo) November 18, 2017

Charlie its true ooh

Ooh Kaba

Bad news for Asenpa Fm and multimedia

May his soul rest in Peace — #SeductionSaturday (@filastoneghana) November 18, 2017

Our hearts grieve, because our KABA is no more.

God be with you till we meet again. #KABALeft pic.twitter.com/iSEnFH1IvN — Israel Laryea (@TheIsraelLaryea) November 18, 2017

So sad.... I'm a regular listener of KABA.... I like his show.... May the Lord keep him till the resurrection morning. — Seth Akai (@akai_seth) November 18, 2017

KABA, Rest In Peace ðŸ˜­. Your demise has really pinched me to the bone. I knew u from afar but your death has hurt me to ðŸ˜­ #KABA pic.twitter.com/DF8t5oX0ek — Ohene-Essel Esq. â„¢® (@oheek1) November 18, 2017

RIP KABA...fans of political discourse in GH wud forever Miss u on the show, but till we meet again, may ur SOUL rest in perfect peace with ur maker.. Due!!!! pic.twitter.com/q4zZsa4xoP — Pavlov (@ObedoManchini) November 18, 2017

KABA of Asempa FM passed on this morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness. May his soul rest in peace!! pic.twitter.com/WzS6qWYpo4 — Street Money Galaxy (@smg_gh1) November 18, 2017

#KABA will forever be remembered. Damirifa due — wisdom hokey (@nhyiraba4u) November 18, 2017

With Regrets, We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of our brother, friend and colleague "Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong" popularly known in the media fraternity as "KABA", May his gentle soul be at peace with our Heavenly Father. Rest Well KABA. pic.twitter.com/fiSpCviUFu — #NeverGiveUp (@andydosty) November 18, 2017

ei so Kojo Asare Baffuor Acheampobg KABA is gone ? Just like that ? hmmmmm — Ekow Browza (@browzaGH) November 18, 2017

Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong .......aka. #KABA of Asempa FM.

Rest in peace... pic.twitter.com/LI4xwaRCtq — Sista Ginna Onlineâ„ (@sistaginna) November 18, 2017

My condolences to his family and loved ones. KABA had become a political talk show icon and his absence on the airwaves would be sorely missed. #RIPKABA — Nyfa ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡¹ (@Kotokovski) November 18, 2017

Shocked to learn of the death of Asempa FM's KABA, who hosted the popular political show "3kosii s3n" on weekday afternoons. Such a harsh wake-up call. May he RIP ðŸ™ðŸ¾ — Fiifi Anaman (@fiifianaman) November 18, 2017

Oh bro! Kaba why? We just spoke yesterday at the office. Hmmm. Death! Smh #Sad — KMJ ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ (@KMJonAIR) November 18, 2017

Hmmmm..what a world....KABA the reason I always listen to Ekosii sen.... fare thee well pic.twitter.com/J3gnhu2S9Q — The Greatest (@armah4real) November 18, 2017

Black Saturday hmmm too bad to hear that Kaba of AsempaFM is dead hmm May His RIP pic.twitter.com/Wpbj1PS4QR — #Starboy (@HashtagStarboy) November 18, 2017

I can't believe this KABA! — tonybebli (@TBebli) November 18, 2017

RIP Kojo KABA..... U will be forever be remembered..... — Samuel Essuman (@samuelessuman3) November 18, 2017

R. I. P KABA.

Till we meet again! — cynthia tima yeboah (@iamtimayeboah) November 18, 2017

Gone too soon #KABA condolences to family, friends and the entire team at @asempa947 — Sumanguru ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡± (@kofi_de_fixer) November 18, 2017

Kaba of asempa f.m. is late.... may he R.I.P pic.twitter.com/EOgpswPj2I — EnockSpencerGH (@EnockSpencer1) November 18, 2017

So sad to hear of the demise of KABA of @asempa947 ... R.I.P KABA — Julius Etornam Doh (@JEDrepGH) November 18, 2017

Oooooh KABA. Why in this time?Very sad!!

Rest In Peace Brother — Stephen K Nakujah (@nakujah) November 18, 2017

RIP #KABA .. Ghana media just lost a great man.. My condolences to his family and the multimedia group.. — Adwoa Ramos (@kakra19) November 18, 2017

Heaven knows where you are going @kaba .

Rest Well My Dear Brother — Bonti Benjamin (@bonti_benjamin) November 18, 2017

Kaba da yie .i can't even hold ma tears ðŸ˜­ — emmanuel ackah (@ackah_emma) November 18, 2017

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com