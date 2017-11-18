GHIE SHS Launches Maiden Engineering Competition In Kumasi

The Ghana Institute of Engineers (GHIE) on Thursday launched the maiden Senior High School Engineering Project Competition in the Ashanti region.

The initiative is to nurture young science students in Senior High Schools to develop interest in Engineering in their future career paths.

The participating schools, twenty one (21) in all, were tasked in March to develop solutions to societal problems using an engineering principle.

The proposals which were to be submitted in not less than four pages were vetted by a team of astute engineers and whittled down to ten (10) projects selected from the ten most feasible projects.

Among the ten shortlisted schools the Opoku Ware Senior High School developed a special Mosquito Killer Device to control malaria; Nkawie Senior High School is developing an Automated Marker Board Cleaner; Kumasi Academy SHS is presenting an Air Pollution Control Device; Kumasi Wesley Girls Senior High School Breathing mechanism Teaching Aid and.

The Ejisuman Senior High School came up with the Smart Phone projector Device, Osei Tutu SHS – the automatic security light switching system; the Kumasi Anglican SHS - Hydrogen Fuel Enhancer; Juabeng SHS presented a project to convert Municipal waste into electricity and hydrocarbon fuels; Prempeh College’s project is to convert solar energy into Air conditioning without the use of inverters and the Kumasi High Senior Technical School is coming up with a Fume Chamber to absorb gasses from laboratories.

The Metro Works Engineer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Nana Poku Agyeman who chaired the official launch of the competition indicated that the project would eventually pay off in producing the engineers that Ghana will need in every sphere of her development.

He explained, “Every sphere of life involves engineering, the roads, the machines, commerce and industrialization, the world would not have been a better place without the contributions of engineers and the engineering profession at large. This is what we seek to do to ensure that from the second cycle institutions, we inculcate this engineering spirit in them so they do not deviate when they enter tertiary institutions”

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service whose speech was read on her behalf by the Public Relations Officer Casandrah Twum Ampofo commended the Ghana Institute of Engineers for exposing the students to a wide array of professional engineers and helping the students to develop their potentials in Science and Engineering.

The Ashanti Regional organising secretary of the ghana institute of engineers and chairman of the organising secretary of the Engineering Project Competition, Engineer Dr Emmanuel Kwesi Nyan Takyi was positive of the future prospects of the event even though it had started on a humble note.

He told Ultimate News’ Ivan Heathcote – Fumador his committee is collaborating with the Volta River Authority, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Goil, Donima Steel Complex, Petroleum Commission, Energy Commission, the Ministry of Energy and the Golden Tulip Hotel to raise some seed funds for the project.

Ing. Dr Emmanuel Kwesi Nyan Takyi outlined that the competition has provided money for every project-budget that each of the ten schools have submitted to fund their proposals.

He indicated that the school which will come out overall best in the final exhibition, expected to come off on January 11 2018, will recieve five computers a gold trophy, cash and certificates/ “the second school will get three computers, cash, citation, certificates and a silver trophy, third schooltwo computers a silver trophy, some cash, citation and certificates.

He added however that no school will go empty as the rest of the seven schools stand to leave with citations, certificates, cash and a computer each.