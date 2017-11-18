Stop Campaigning And Work - NDC Communicator To Bawumia

Political analyst and the communication team member of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Agbenya Precious, has charged His. Excellency Dr. Mahammud Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana to stop the complaining and comments as if he is on political campaign platform.

According to Mr. Agbenya, the attitude and utterances of the Vice-president seems to behaving as if Ghanaians are still in the electoral campaigning, says the Man who was always in the neck of former president John Dramani Mahama led government criticising NDC government from every coroners, calling by names like incompetent government.

He lamented that, Dr. Bawumia then the Vice presidential candidate to then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo criticized the previous government of borrowing unnecessarily because there is money in the country, and for matter Ghanaian citizenry were sitting on money so there was no need for government to borrow.

Mr. Agbenya, wanted to know what Ghanaians who voted for NPP based on those campaign messages are experiencing for the past ten (10) months from the elections.

He observed that, now cost of living has become high and unbearable as compared to the previous NDC government regime, says Dr. Bawumia who was preaching who was leading the campaign against government borrowing is now the 'Chief Borrower' in the current NPP government, while his master the President is in worldwide tour and the appointment of unprecedented huge number ministers the country has ever had in the history of our democracy as a nation.

He disclosed that, Dr. Bawumia and his master the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government themselves has realized that they have failed Ghanaians per the promises they made that gave them the people of the country the mandate to govern them.

He underscored that, the president, his vice and for that matter the NPP government have no morale rights today to talk against bribery and corruption likewise to talk against borrowing and incompetency.

He moreover, reminded the NPP government that, during the campaign they promised the people Ghana especially a session of new regions would be created with one district one factory to also taken off in their first six (6) months when voted into government, while Teacher Trainnee and Nurses allowances would also restore within that same six (6), and questioned the government whether such gargantuan and mouthwashes promises have been fulfilled within the first six months they promised the Ghanaian voter?

Source: Daniel Kaku