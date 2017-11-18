Regional Maritime University To Get State-Of-The-Art Training Centre

Management of Schulte Maritime Service Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Bernard Schulte (BS) on Friday performed a groundbreaking ceremony to commence the construction of an office block and training Centre at the Regional Maritime University (RMU) in Accra.

The Training Centre is to provide on-board training and sea-time for cadets of the University.

Mr Kweku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport, speaking at the ceremony said the relationship between BS and the RMU will offer solutions to the challenges of training for the cadets.

He said the decision of BS to construct its African office on the RMU campus was a symbol of the growing relationship between the two institutions.

He said the Board of Governors of RMU in approving to lease its parcel of land in June 2017, was of the view that BS would triple the intake of RMU cadets they engage.

He, therefore, advised management of BS to adhere to the conditions set out in the MoU to operate on the Campus for an initial 15 years and sub-lease agreement for the mutual interest of all.

"l will also encourage BS and the RMU to exchange ideas on how to train seafarers to the best acceptable standards and also utilise the facility to be constructed for its intended purpose," he added.

The Minister called on the two institutions to not only limit the training facility to BS operations but should also be made available to staff and students of RMU as and when necessary, to help build their capacity.

Mr Asiamah appealed to BS not to limit their investment on the Campus to only training and crewing of cadets but should also be extended to other infrastructural support that could give a facelift to the University to enhance teaching, learning and research.

Professor Elvis Nyarko, Vice-Chancellor, RMU, said the construction of the office complex by BS on RMU campus was aimed at crewing more RMU cadets and also providing world class training equipment for students and staff of the University.

He said the project would contribute significantly to the University's quest to provide the requisite sea time/on-board training to students in the desire to respond to the ever-increasing demand for Seafarers in the Maritime industry.

Prof Nyarko said their relationship grew when BS decided to crew selected RMU students as a result of the quality of training that the University offered.

He said currently there were about 350 RMU students sailing on over 80 BS vessels across the globe.

The Vice-Chancellor said following the visit of Mr Ian Beveridge, CEO of BS Holdings worldwide earlier this year to Ghana, BS expressed interest in expanding its operations on the RMU campus by building an office complex.

"This has culminated in this handing over ceremony of a parcel of land to BS following the approval of the Board of Governors of RMU," he added.

Prof. Nyarko said as part of the agreement, the University would benefit in tripling the number of RMU cadets they crew with the possibility of securing future employment opportunities for them, also the expansion of BS operations on RMU campus would market RMU products to business partners and other stakeholders within the maritime community.

He said BS would also share technical know-how and experience with RMU to improve exposure of RMU cadets to modern trends in shipping and enhance the attractiveness and competitiveness of RMU cadets, by putting up offices/installing training facilities on RMU campus, and BS was further committing themselves to RMU for a long period.

He commended the support of the CEO of BS, the Country Manager and the rest of BS Team.

Mrs Eva Rodriguez, Country Manager, Schulte Maritime Services Ghana Limited, said there were a lot of carrier opportunities with good and stable income for the young generation from the region.

She said their plan was to further enhance the cooperation with RMU and create carrier opportunities for seafarers.

'The cadet lacks exposure and we will also provide soft skills in the area of leadership and multi-cultural management,' she added.

Captain Joshua Nii Addo, Director, Schulte Maritime Services Ghana Limited, said the intake of cadets was expected to increase with the construction of the training Centre.

He said the Centre would bring out the quality in the cadets to meet the demand of the industry.