Police And Citizens Charged To Work Together

Madam Aridja Frank, Regional Programme Coordinator, Hanns Seidel Foundation, has underscored the need for citizens to actively collaborate with the police to enable them deliver on their mandate.

She said the police to civilian ratio had always not been enough and called on citizens to volunteer vital information to the police.

Madam Frank who was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a sensitization forum in support of Ghana Police Transformation Programme in Ho, said an improved democracy required an improved police force.

'The police cannot work alone; they have to work together with the citizens and so we are challenged to improve relations between police and citizens. The police cannot guarantee the security of the citizens if they are not willing to work together,' she said.

Madam Frank appealed to personnel of the Service to show significant commitment and support towards the transformation agenda.

Dr Benjamin Agordze, Director of the Ghana Police Transformation Programme, said inputs from personnel in other regions would be considered to guide the implementation process.

Nana Asomah Hinneh, Volta Regional Police Commander, said crime was on the rise and called on personnel to be agents of change in the discharge of their duties, and endeavour to get to the roots of issues affecting the fight against crime.

He asked participants to prioritize the transformation agenda and replicate same at their duty posts.

The German non-governmental organization will be funding the project for four years.