'Intensify Education On Correct Application Of Drugs'

Mr.Justice Peter Ansah, Gomoa West District Secretary of the Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS), has advised drug store operators in the country to educate their customers on the correct application of drugs.

This, Mr. Ansah said, will go a long way to ensure efforts being made by the Ministry of Health to reduce drug abuse among Ghanaians is achieved.

Mr. Ansah was addressing a meeting of residents of Gomoa-Ankamu, popularly known as 'Apam Junction', in the Central Region, on the dangers posed by drug abuse.

He warned the public against the indiscriminate use of drugs, stressing that, when they are purchasing drugs from chemical stores, they should always seek advice from the dealers on its usage.

Mr. Ansah, a trained chemical store operator, made it clear that indiscriminate use of drugs could lead to the escalation of health problems and unexpected death.

'Failing to adhere to instructions on drug use often leads to overdose which may worsen the patient's health or untimely death.'

He counseled drug store operators, who have not acquired the requisite training and knowledge to guide them in their day-to-day operations to do so without delay, since their work deals with people's lives.