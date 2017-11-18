Labourer In Trouble For Defilement

Godslove Livinus, a 29-year-old labourer accused of defiling a 13 year old girl in a vegetable farm near the Kotoka International Airport, Accra has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Livinus, charged with defilement pleaded not guilty upon which his counsel Mr George Awiah prayed the court to admit the accused to bail.

However, Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire opposed to the bail application explaining that the Police were still conducting further investigations into the matter.

The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh therefore remanded Livinus into Police custody to reappear on November 27.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Atimbire told the court that the complainant is a food vendor and mother of the victim and live togetther at Legon Village, near Opeibea House.

The prosecution said the victim is a Junior High School pupil.

Narrating the incident, the Prosecutor said Livinus is a neighbour to the complainant, and on November 4, this year lured the victim into a vegetable farm, about 500 meters away from the Legon Village.

Prosecution said when the two got to the vegetable farm, Livinus asked the victim to stoop, and he had sexual intercourse with her from behind.

Whilst in the act, the Prosecutor said a witness saw them, and thereby raised an alarm.

According to the Prosecution the shouts of the witness attracted several people to the scene. The witnesses later handed the accused over to a Police Patrol Team which came upon the scene.

Later Livinus and the victim were handed over to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit who in turn issued a medical form to the victim to seek medical care, whilst Livinus was kept in Police Custody.