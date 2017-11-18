Ghana To Revive Garment And Textiles Industry

Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has launched the Association of Ghana Apparel Manufacturers (AGAM) with a pledge to members of government's commitment to support and promote the apparel industry.

He said as one of the strategic anchor industrial pillars, the garment and textiles sector would help significantly to transform the economy and make Ghana the leading apparel manufacturing hub in Africa.

Mr. Kyeremanten said the government through its 10-point industrial transformation agenda would prioritize programmes and projects designed to change the structure of the Ghanaian economy.

He said the sector had the potential to employ many more people and urged the apparel manufacturers to be united in their pursuit to achieve their objectives.

Mr Gregory Kankoh, the President of AGAM, said the Association would facilitate advocacy with key stakeholders to address challenges confronting the industry.

It would also help members to build a strong network for exchange of ideas and building of partnerships to enhance their businesses while ensuring that members adopt global best practices and innovations in the apparel industry to make Ghana the preferred apparel manufacturing hub in Africa.

He said the main goal of the Association was to develop and sustain a thriving apparel industry and create jobs to enhance the quality of life of our community.

Other benefits to be derived from the Association include enhancing the export of Garments from the country to generate foreign exchange for Ghana, industry upgrading and enhancing tax contribution for national development.

The Association, a business network and advocacy body, is the largest in the country. It exports more than $12 million worth of clothes each year and employs over 2,000 workers with the potential of growing this workforce to 20,000 employees by December 2018.