uniSecurities Unit Trust Makes Giant Strides

The uniSecurities Unit Trust (UUT) recorded an asset growth of GH¢ 2,477,786 in 2016 as against GH¢ 1,748,350 in 2015, representing an increase of 41.72 per cent.

Client subscriptions also shot up from 2,586,041 in 2015 to 2,927,767 in 2016, making an increase of 13.21 per cent.

Mr Kofi Agyei, the Managing Director of UUT, disclosed this at the fund's Annual General Meeting in Accra on Friday.

He said the Ghanaian economic environment experienced some turbulence, characterised by rising public debt, high non-performing loans within the banking sector, the depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi and a prolonged power crises.

Mr Agyei said the decline in inflation was mainly as a result of increased stability of the cedi and improved power supply, which were both crucial to production on the market.

'We remain very optimistic given the fund's underlying assets and their inherent asset quality, uniSecurities Unit Trust would once again generate the much expected superior returns you have come to enjoy as our cherished unit holders,' he said.

'We are very optimistic about the growth prospects of UUT and the positive returns that will be accompanying it,' Mr Agyei said.

He said the fund was positioned to benefit from already implemented strategies aimed at consolidating the gains made in the prior years.

The Managing Director said the UUT would continue to offer a variety of innovative and tailor-made structured investment products and services specially designed to meet the clients' needs.