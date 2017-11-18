Campaign To Ensure Coal-Free Future Lauded At COP23

By Josephine Naaeke, GNA Correspondent, Bonn, Sponsored by the Stanley Foundation, USA

Bonn, Nov. 17, GNA - World Wide Fund, (WWF) for nature has welcomed the creation of the 'The Global Alliance to Power Past Coal', launched in Bonn at the UN climate summit, as an important step toward building a coal-free future.

Supported by more than 20 countries and regions, the alliance demonstrates the type of collective ambition the world needs to end its dependency on coal as carbon dioxide emissions are projected to record their first increase in four years, primarily due to coal consumption.

Manuel Pulgar Vidal, leader of WWF's global climate and energy programme, said: 'The science is clear there is no place for coal in a 1.5C world. Our societies and economies must be powered by clean sources of energy that are good for people, their lives and livelihoods, and the planet.

He said 'we'´ welcome the first steps countries and regions have taken today to make this vision a reality through the alliance, but this is only the start.'

A transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient economies must be accompanied by the sharing of best practices to support coal phase-outs across borders, including through climate financing, and the adoption of concrete initiatives to support this transition, including developing clean energy plans and targets, in order to address and minimise social impact.

Research shows that in addition to environmental and economic returns, phasing out of coal also holds human health benefits - more than 800,000 people die each year globally from the pollution generated by burning coal.

Pulgar Vidal added: 'Phasing out coal is as much about stronger climate action as it is about ushering in better public health and well-being for people.

Every day, we are seeing encouraging market signals that are bringing us closer to a renewable world but we need to spark even greater acceleration to a just transition. The writing on the wall is simple: ending coal is our only way to power a sustainable future for all.'

Michael SchÃ¤fer, Director, Climate & Energy, WWF-Germany said: 'We welcome the move by 21 countries and states to quit coal generation in their country and to restrict the financing of coal abroad. Considering that a coal phase-out is the low-hanging fruit of the global transformation, we call on Germany to join this coalition of front-runners.

The parties in Berlin need to agree on the first steps in the coming days so as to stay within the remaining carbon budget set in the context of the Paris Agreement'.

The Global Alliance to Power Past Coal brings together governments, businesses and organisations to accelerate clean growth and climate protection through the rapid phase-out of coal power.