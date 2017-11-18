Amasaman Police Recives Support From Ga West Zongo Chiefs

The Ga West Council of Zongo Chiefs have constructed a mechanised borehole for the Amasaman Police for good drinking water.

Inaugurating the GH¢ 90, 000 facility, Chief Amadu Kabori, the Chairman of the Ga West Council of Chiefs told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the borehole was their contribution towards the welfare of the police personnel.

He gave the assurance that the Council would extend their support to the Police Posts at Kotoku, Pokuase, Ofankor among others for the personnel to have a comfortable stay to carry out their duties.

Chief Kabori expressed gratitude to the Ghana Police Administration for providing the area with a Police Station and Police Posts to combat crime in the Ga West Municipality.

Chief Superintendent of Police Joseph Obeng in-charge of Amasaman Divisional Headquarters commended the Zongo Chiefs for their support and appealed to other opinion leaders in the municipality to come to the assistance of the Police.

He called for patrol vehicles to assist them in their patrol operations.