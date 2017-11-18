U/W: Pepilime School Block On The Verge Of Collapse

A six-unit classroom block funded by the GETFund at Pepilime in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region has stalled due to lack of funds.

Meanwhile, the only three-unit classroom block built by the Assembly in 2008 has developed deep seated cracks suggesting the building has reached a collapsing stage.

The situation, which has exposed the lives of the pupils to danger needs immediate intervention to avert any possible loss of lives should the building collapse at any given time.

The teachers of the School had to surround a portion of the damaged wall with thorns to prevent the pupils from playing behind the wall which has the potential of collapsing at anytime soon.

Mr. Gbana Ijaju, Acting Head Teacher of the School, said despite that action, they still have no choice than to sit inside for classes and the teacher write on the collapsing wall which had on it the black board.

He said this was so because the school which had from Kindergarten (KG) one up to Junior High School (JHS) form two depended on the three-unit classroom block and two other small classes built by the community for the KG.

Mr. Ijaju said primary six, form one and form two were allowed to occupy the three classes while from KG one to primary five also combined to manage the community initiated classroom block in a congested situation.

The Acting Head Teacher said the School also lacked adequate teachers as only three teachers were currently at post while one was on maternity leave.

He said the school also lacked teachers' quarters and appealed to the District Assembly, government and other institutions to come to the aid of the School.

Meanwhile, Ghana News Agency (GNA) checks at the Sissala West District Education Office have revealed that two more teachers though not adequate have been posted to the school and were expected to report in December.

The six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities which has been roofed and plastered leaving the fixing of windows, doors and painting has been left unfinished for almost a year because of payment issues, while the pupils continue to live under life threatening circumstances as they sought education.

When GNA contacted Sissala West District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Mohammed Bakor, he lamented the situation and said he even pleaded with the contractor to open up the place for the students to use temporarily while they waited for GETFund to release funds for the completion.

The DCE said there were a number of GETFund projects in the District that have stalled due to funding challenges and appealed to the GETFund to try and release funds for the completion of those projects.

Kuoro Abudu Kanchuo, Chief of Lipilime Community who is the contractor, told the GNA that the project had not yet been fully completed because he was waiting for GETFund to pay him so that he could complete it.

He said he had no problem with opening up the place for temporal use but raised questions on who would bear the cost should there be any damages?