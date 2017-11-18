Actionplus Foundation Ghana Is 10-Years

The Actionplus Foundation, an International Christian based NGO headquartered in the United Kingdom, has celebrated its 10th Anniversary at Boso Senior High Technical School in the Eastern Region.

It was held on the theme: 'Good Health and Better Life For All'.

A statement signed by Apostle Fred Osei Annin, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Actionplus Foundation and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Actionplus Foundation Ghana was opened in 2007 with the aim of campaigning against HIV stigma and discrimination towards people living with and those affected by the disease.

The statement said Actionplus within 10 years of its establishment in Ghana, had managed to launch four major projects to reduce the spread of the HIV infection in the country, including; the National CHEP Programme 'Campus HIV Educational Programme' with its headquarters at Boso Senior High Technical School.

It said others were; the TANAH Project 'Take Action Now against HIV and AIDS', the KEFHAC project 'Kwahu Easter Festival HIV and AIDS Campaign and finally Health4Life. The models of these projects have become the cutting edge for HIV prevention Worldwide.

Apostle Fred Osei Annin delivering an address stated that the organisation had worked tirelessly over the years with its limited resources to keep the infection rate of HIV lower in both the UK and Ghana because the vision to establish the NGO was not born from him but God.

In a presentation, Dr Victor Okoh, former Medical Officer of VRA Hospital, stated that 'HIV is real, it is here with us and should be avoided by all because it is a dream killer'.

He advised the students to avoid behaviours that could stifle their dreams in life.

As part of the celebration, Actionplus again in collaboration with the leadership of Cooperative Fire International Church screened a 44-minute documentary film showcasing the successful work they had achieved for the past 20 years both in the UK and in Ghana.

A free HIV screening exercise was carried out in the church in partnership with the medical team from LEKMA Health Directorate.

GNA