WordDigest: Lessons From Jonah (4)

Text: Jonah 4:1-11

Jonah was worried about God's concern for the people of Nineveh.

Jonah was extremely angry over every little thing to the extent of preferring to die than live.

Because he could not understand why God's concern for the people of Nineveh.

Later Jonah realised that God had love and compassion for the people of Nineveh.

Some points to consider from these thoughts are;

1. God is gracious.

2. God is compassionate.

3. God is loving.

4. God does not want us to be angry in spite of the situation.

5. God's plan is different from ours.

Be patient for God.

God bless you.

Prayer

O Lord, deliver us from evil in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, Amen .

Confession

Jesus Christ is our soon coming king.

