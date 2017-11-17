Ostentatious Display And Vain Gloriousness Of Politicians The Right Path To Tread?

The hardest tumble a man can take is to fall off his own bluff. The problems have started showing up. It is beginning to look gloomy, and this should tell us why there is a need for us to stay within our limits. There is this unsavory development in which some politicians, particularly those in power have always cultivated, that is under-rating the intelligence of we the people by making us believe that everything looks so glamorous meanwhile it exists in its opposite.

They misrepresent information just to win public sympathy of which is a clear cut of hypocrisy and naiveness. Its sometimes surprising that they act oblivious to the fact that posterity will judge us all one day. This for me has widened my eyes to know that political elites in Ghana are mere political slogans for winning political power, which signifies nothing. Fellow patriotic citizens, join me as l stay and delve within the context of "Teacher Education" in Ghana.

Austin O'Malley once said; "Those who think it is permissible to tell white lies, soon grow color - blind". Ghanaians are been made to believe all is well as far as teacher education is concern since there is this flagship policy of "Reinstatement of Allowances". Before I proceed, Ghanaians, we now live in the ages of reasoning, let us be aware of half truths. You may have gotten hold of the wrong Half but enlightenment can save you the harm.

The allowance has come at a time where Teacher Trainees needs it the most but the question is; has it served the purpose for which it was it was instated? Is it robbing Peter to pay Paul? Wherever it stands, I would say the truth surrounding this allowance has been distorted from my point of view. Students are to pay fees of GHC 1164.00 which consists of "All program fees" of GHC 604 of which we do not know what it entails. An S. R. C and Hall dues amounting to GHC 200 whiles a student is given GHC 400 monthly from which feeding fees of GHC 196 will be deducted monthly living the Teacher Trainee with GHC 204 and we call this reinstatement of Teacher Trainees Allowance? We shouldn't do this to ourselves as nation.

It is impossible to calculate the moral mischief, if I may so express it that Colleges of Education are to face closure due to government failure to go into concrete negotiations with the leadership of Colleges of Education Tutors Association of Ghana (CETAG) over their unpaid salaries arrears since October 2016. The closure of Colleges of Education in Ghana is in conformance with the rules of awarding institutions which indicates that, if Colleges abort classes activities for 21days, there is the need for it to face closure.

Are you not in agreement with me that, it is disheartening to be owing someone for a close to a year and the most irritating thing to hear is to tell them to go back to the classrooms without indicating clear terms of payment due them. Shouldn't this be called political gimmicks? I share in the pains of the about 49000 teacher trainees across the country who might be affected in one way or the other by this strike action from CETAG.

It is sounding as if government is not aware of the fact that if a teacher trainee fails a paper in any of the courses offered, he or she would be withdrawn. It is not surprising though after all this is what would happen when we have leaders who always want to deviate from the truth.

To this end, I know I will be tagged with a political color but I am not intimidated at all because, I will rather expose the lies of these surrogates than to conform to the stigma of conformity.

GOD BLESS OUR HOMELAND GHANA AND MAKE US GREAT AND STRONG